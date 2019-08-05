BEAUFORT-SAUNDERS, Ruby, 48, of Huger, an aviation manufacturing worker, died July 29. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Awendaw Chapel.
BENNET, Beulah Mae, 75, of Goose Creek, a former home health nurse, died July 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home’s Moncks Corner Chapel.
COKER, Sue Janet Griffin, 80, of Moncks Corner, a former employee with Jeanola Drapery Company and wife of Lorie L. Coker, died July 29. Arrangements by Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory of Sumter.
COPELAND, Albert W., 88, of Moncks Corner, a truck driver and husband of Cora Copeland, died July 25. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
DANGERFIELD, Lois Friddell, 79, of Moncks Corner, an owner-operator of Lois Dangerfield School of the Performing Arts, died July 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
FORD, Samuel Emanuel, 78, of St. Stephen, a Navy veteran, retired engineer with Bronx Psychology Center and husband of Margaret Ford, died July 31. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GOMILLION, Curtis, 82, of Goose Creek died July 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MAHIEU, Nick Maurice, 59, of Moncks Corner, a retired police officer and Charleston Aviation Authority retiree, died July 30. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
MIDDLETON, Robert, 70, of Pineville died Aug. 3. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
MOULTRIE, Xavier, 27, of Moncks Corner died July 28. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
NOBLES, William Oscar, 83, of Cordesville, a Navy veteran, former co-owner and operator with The Village Grocery and husband of Maxine Cumbee Nobles, died Aug. 1. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
SHIRLEY, Benjamin, 81, of Jamestown died July 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WOLFE, Tommie Lee, 65, of Goose Creek died July 30. Arrangements by Walker’s Mortuary of Johns Island.
YEAGER, Patricia, 75, of Goose Creek died July 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
YOHE, Richard Alan, 78, of Jamestown, a Navy retiree, retired switchman with TDS and widower of Bertie Lee Kinard Yohe, died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
HYETT, Jeannette, 77, of Ladson, wife of John Hyett, died July 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LEWEY, Christopher Scott, 46, of Charleston, a technician and husband of Jennifer Lewey, died Aug. 2. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Mount Pleasant Chapel
VENNING, Bruce, 58, of Wando died July 29. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WHEATLEY, David, 78, of Summerville, husband of Karen Wheatley, died July 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.