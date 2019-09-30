BUTLER, Edward, 72, of Cross died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.
DINGLE, Abraham J., 82, of St. Stephen, an Army retiree and husband of Janie Dingle, died Sept. 27. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HELMLY, Jewell Owens, 93, of Moncks Corner, a retired secretary with the Berkeley County Development Board, retired owner-operator of multiple Huddle House restaurants and widow of Dozier H. Helmly, died Sept. 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
JOHNSON, Rosa L., 91, of Cross died Sept. 26. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
LINER, Mary L., 79, of Huger died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Ministry of Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
MEGGETT, Michael Anthony, 55, of Moncks Corner, husband of Denise J. Meggett, died Sept. 25. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
MYERS, Thomas Kenneth, 65, of Moncks Corner died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
PINCKNEY, Autman David, 79, of Cross died Sept. 24. Arrangements by Whites Mortuary of Sumter.
RAYMOND, Ronald, 74, of Bonneau, a commercial construction industry retiree and husband of Katherine Keys Raymond, died Sept. 28. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
THORNBERRY, Maragret Barnette, 68, of St. Stephen, a retired assembler with Reliable Electric Co. and widow of Clyde D. Thornberry, died Sept. 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THRUSH, Harriett Thomas, 75, of Moncks Corner, a retired accountant with Santee Cooper and former co-owner of The Handy Mart, died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WILGUS, George, of Bonneau Beach, a retired lodging manager with Charleston House with the Air Force Civil Service, died Sept. 18. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WRIGHT, Janie L., 89, of Moncks Corner, widow of Richard Wright, died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
BAKER, Vernon, 57, of Goose Creek died Sept. 23. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
BIBBY, Daniel Francis, 75, of Goose Creek, a retired Navy chief petty officer and husband of Michele T. Bibby, died Sept. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
COX, Charles Kevin, 55, of Hanahan, a retired federal special agent with the Internal Revenue Service and husband of Janet Watson Cox, died Sept. 26. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MATTOX, Georgia Ann, 72, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and wife of Thomas Harvey Mattox, died Sept. 22. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
REED, Shirley F., 83, of Goose Creek died Sept. 25. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
VAUGHAN, Edward Manning, 75, of Ladson, a Navy veteran and owner of West Ashley Heating and Air, died Sept. 24. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Downtown Chapel of Charleston.
