ASBY, Marguerite, 67, of Wando, a retired bus driver with Berkeley County and wife of Joseph Asby, died Jan. 3. Arrangements by Suburban Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BAUER, John H., 90, of Summerville, a roofer and widower of Mary B. Dempsey Bauer, died Jan. 3. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BERNARD, Gladys Lucille, 87, of Hanahan, a retired daycare owner and widow of Wilford L. Bernard, died Dec. 29. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CANAN, Donna Moore, 68, of Summerville, a manager of an insurance company and wife of Robert T. Canan, died Dec. 28. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel.
CLAYTON, Kerry, 61, of Hanahan died Dec. 28. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
CORNISH, Rowland E. Jr., 86, of Summerville, an Army veteran and husband of Margaret Cornish died Jan. 2. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
CRAWFORD, Peter, 79, of Bonneau, an Air Force veteran and retired warehouse supervisor with MeadWestvaco, died Jan. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DRIGGERS, Jody Richard, 44, of Summerville, a former construction worker and husband of Lori L. Driggers, died Dec. 28. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
FILLINGAME, Jesse Dancel, 74, of Bonneau, a Navy veteran and retired self-employed carpenter, died Dec. 28. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
FOSTER, Louise Beasley, 90, of Moncks Corner, a retired cashier with Whitey’s Grocery and widow of Ralph J. Foster died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GRINDBERG, Christopher Dewayne, 45, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran, owner-operator of A Walk of Elegance Flooring and husband of Teresa Martin Grindberg, died Dec. 30. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HODGE, Julie Nicole, 40, of Ladson died Dec. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HOWLETT-SINDELAR, Constance L., 75, of Goose Creek, a retired digestive diseases unit educator with MUSC, died Dec. 26. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
HUGHEY, Annie W., 86, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and widow of James P. Hughey, died Dec. 29. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
JAMISON, Barbara Ann, 70, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and wife of Robert L. Jamison, died Jan. 5. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
KEARISE, Otto Jr., 88, of Shulerville, an Army veteran, Domino Sugar Refinery retiree and husband of Shirley Padgett Kearise, died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
McLAUGHLIN, John Francis III, 64, of Hanahan, a retired Air Force master sergeant, died Jan. 1. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
MEADOWS, Lonnie Wayne, 65, of Goose Creek, husband of Pamela Meadows, died Dec. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MENGES, Lynn, 63, of Hanahan died Nov. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MRAZ, Phyllis Doreen, 71, of Goose Creek, a shipbuilding industry retiree, died Oct. 14.
MURRELL, Beverly Ard, 77, of Moncks Corner, a retired cosmetologist and wife of Jim Murrell, died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
NELSON, Nehemiah, 67, of Cross died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
REED, Stephanie, 53, of Goose Creek, wife of Darryl Reed, died Jan. 3. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
ROBERTS, Lois Jean, 67, of Goose Creek died Ded. 28. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services of Moncks Corner.
ROGERSON, Benjamin Frank Jr., 75, of Moncks Corner, a Santee Cooper retiree and husband of Patsy Barnett Rogerson, died Dec. 29. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SIMMONS, Lubertha, 76, of Pineville died Dec. 30. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary of Moncks Corner.
SMALLS, Eunice Green, 93, of Yemassee died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Koger’s Mortuary Service of Walterboro.
SMITH, Richard Ervin, 68, of Summerville, an Army veteran, rigger with Charleston Naval Shipyard and husband of Lisa Marie Frawley, died Dec. 29. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SPIVEY, Ronald, 76, of Cordesville, owner of Spivey Construction Co., died Dec. 26. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
SWINTON, Joshua Bais, 28, of St. Stephen, a construction worker, died Dec. 27. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, Daniel D., 66, of Cordesville, a retired carpenter with Detyens Shipyard and husband of Sherry B. Thomas, died Dec. 26. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
TRAIL, Kevin Wayne, 48, of Summerville died Dec. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
VALDEZ, Asuncion, 76, of Goose Creek died Jan. 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WEST, Marguerite Lavetta Williams, 96, of Pinopolis, a retired businesswoman and widow of Ralph D. West, died Jan. 2. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
WHITE, Dorothy Campbell, 86, of Summerville, a retired seamstress and widow of Jake White, died Dec. 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WOOD, Paul Douglas, 58, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran, retired iron worker and master craftsman died Dec. 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.