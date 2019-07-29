CONNORS, William Peter, 52, of Goose Creek, an employee with JW Aluminium and husband of Melissa Connors, died July 21. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
DANGERFIELD, Lois Friddell, 79, of Moncks Corner, an owner-operator of Lois Dangerfield School of the Performing Arts, died July 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HART, Bryn Lane, 5 months, of Goose Creek died July 20. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
KNIGHT, Betty Grant Tuttle, 89, of Moncks Corner, first married to the late Victor I. Tuttle and widow of Clifford K. Knight, died July 27. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
MEDLER, Ronald Timothy, 64, of Moncks Corner, formerly of Point Pleasant, N.J., a shop steward and union representative with UPS and husband of Deborah Buckley Medler, died July 21. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MEISTER, Virginia, 74, of St. George died July 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MULLINAX, William Art, 47, of Moncks Corner, an employee with Nucor Steel and husband of Paula Brown Mullinax, died July 24. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
POPE, Jeffrey Stuart, 51, of Moncks Corner, a truck driver for Give 2 Get Trucking and husband of Linda Pope, died July 22. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
RIHBANY, Peter Joseph, 72, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, retired textile salesman and husband of Ellen S. Rihbany, died July 22. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SMOAK, William Blancet, 99, of Moncks Corner, an Army Air Corps veteran, former machinist with the Charleston Naval Shipyard, former faculty member with Trident Technical College and widower of Rose Hall Smoak, died July 25. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
STEESE, T J, 22, of Pineville, an electricians helper with H.R. Allen, died July 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
THOMAS, Ena Ward, 72, of Cordesville, a retired dispatch officer with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, former painter and widow of L. Carl Thomas, died July 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
TURNER, Sullivan Hall, 19, of Hanahan died July 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WHITE, Keyon Quantez, 19, of Goose Creek died July 19. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, James, 60, of Summerville, husband of Darlene Thompson, died July 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
