ARDIS, Burt, 80, of Moncks Corner, a retired production manager with Giant Cement and husband of Elaine C. Ardis, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
DURHAM, Paul Dale, 70, of Cross, husband of Jeanette Durham, died Oct. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MOORE, Charles S., 70, of Macbeth, a retired electrician with Santee Cooper and husband of Debra A. Moore, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
MORRIS, R.W. Dail, 85, of St. Stephen died Wednesday. Arrangements by Carolina Funeral Home of Scranton.
POSZICH, Shelby Hedrick, 82, of Moncks Corner, widow of Robert H. Poszich, died Oct. 19. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
SEVER, Floyd Joseph, 75, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, civil servant and husband of Gertrude Sever, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SMALL, Anthony John, 77, of Huger died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
TILLOTSON, Donald Joseph, 73, of Moncks Corner, a retired Air Force master sergeant, retired teacher with the Berkeley County School District and husband of Diane Martin Tillotson, died Oct. 18. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WINN, Troy Lee, 90, of Hanahan, a co-owner of Silver-Winn Supply Co., co-owner of Dirt-Dobber Landscape Nursery and widower of Ruth Hannah Winn, died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.
BALLARD, Elizabeth Ann, 80, of Ladson, a banking data entry clerk, died Oct. 16. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
BELLING, Diane Marie, 71, of Goose Creek, a registered nurse, died Oct. 18. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BENSON, James David, 77, of Summerville, husband of Janet Benson, died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BROWN, Joyce Paynter, 83, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CLARK, Otha Adolph, 87, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran and a supervisor, died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
CLAYTON, Dolores Maria Gionfriddo Parker, 83, of Goose Creek, a receptionist and widow of Denver L. Clayton, died Oct. 17. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
JAMISON, Amy C., 44, of Goose Creek, a lab analyst and wife of Cheryl A. Jones, died Oct. 12. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LEWIS, George Norman Jr., 62, of Ladson, husband of Patricia Lewis, died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LEWIS, Meshel Tumbleston, 48, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Christopher Lewis, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
McARDLE, Antoinette Kay, 41, of Goose Creek died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
NEWBY, Dylan John, 17, son of Lisa Boris-Wright, of Goose Creek, a former sophomore at Goose Creek High School, died Oct. 16. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PARKER, Theresa Mary, 68, of Goose Creek, wife of Michael Parker, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
POE, Jeremy Wayne, 32, of Goose Creek died Oct. 14. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
TUTTLE, Robert Steven, 67, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.