ALLEN, Merry, 69, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
CHANDLER, Julian, 81, of Moncks Corner, husband of Linda Chandler, died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COAD, Leon Richard, 71, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran and husband of Hattie Coad, died Aug. 10. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
DENNIS, Allison Calhoun, 59, of Moncks Corner, a retired administrator with Diversity for Santee Cooper and wife of Luke T. Dennis, died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
DENNIS, Anna Grace, 16, of Moncks Corner, a student and daughter of Samantha Gaskins and Ryan Dennis, died Aug. 2. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
DENNIS, Jerry Spangler, 78, of Bonneau Beach, a retired cook and cashier with The Handy Mart, died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
DONBROSKY, Donald Vincent, 64, of Bonneau Beach, a retired self-employed carpenter, died Aug. 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
HARLESTON, Idella Simpson, 63, of Moncks Corner, a sales associate with Walmart Corp. and wife of Isreal Harleston, died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home’s Moncks Corner Chapel.
HILL, Ernest David, 81, of Lebanon, a retired welding inspector with General Electric Co., retired equipment operator 3 with Santee Cooper and husband of Barbara Lowery Hill, died Aug.7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MITCHELL, Christopher Robert, 31, of Moncks Corner died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
MITCHELL, Fern, 55, of Huger, a dietitian with Sandpiper Nursing Home and wife of Leroy Mitchell, died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Smith-McNeal’s Awendaw Chapel.
OTT, Sandra Caddell, 73, of Pimlico, a former associate sales manager with Belk Inc. and wife of Gerald J. Ott, died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
POWERS, Madeline Thornley, 81, of Bonneau, a retired administrative assistant to the sheriff with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and widow of Herman O. Powers Jr., died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray’s Moncks Corner Chapel.
REED, Emma Lee, 67, of Ladson, a homemaker, died Aug. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
SCATTERGOOD, Donald Lee, 82, of Ladson, a military veteran and truck driver, died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WALLACE, Barbara Kirkpatrick, 87, of Moncks Corner, widow of Wesley H. Wallace, died Aug. 9. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel.
WEEKS, Cliff, 64, of Huger died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Lowcountry Mortuary of North Charleston.
COBBS, Henry, 88, of Holly Hill died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services’ Holly Hill Chapel.
DAVIS, Dorothy Mae, 75, of Goose Creek, a former cook with the Charleston County School District and widow of Henry Davis Jr., died Aug. 5. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
ISAIAH, Millie Dean, 77, of Goose Creek, an employee in manufacturing electronics, died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
JOHNSON, Fred, 81, of Goose Creek died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
LAWRENCE, Ramona, 81, of Goose Creek died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
HARRILLA, Joseph, 70, of Summerville, husband of Patricia Harrilla, died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LESESNE, Neily Harris, 75, of Ridgeville, an Army veteran, retired truck driver and husband of Rose Marie Sikes Lesesne, died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
MILLIS, Ronald George, 86, of Goose Creek died Aug. 2. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MURRAY, Isaiah Jr., 83, of Hanahan, an Army veteran and husband of Bernice Murray, died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
NICHOLS, Richard Wade, 71, of Summerville, husband of Genevieve Nichols, died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
RABON, Addie Ruth, 81, of Goose Creek, first married to the late Donnie Rabon and wife of John Rabon, died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
RICHARDSON, Lewis, 70, of Goose Creek, an Army veteran and husband of Cassandra Richardson, died Aug. 5. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.