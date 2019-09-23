BUTLER, Dorothy Langston, 88, of Moncks Corner, a former registered nurse with Berkeley County Hospital and Magnolia Manor and widow of Ralph L. Butler, died Sept. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
CARLOW, Roy Lyman, 78, of Ladson, a Charleston Naval Shipyard retiree and husband of Linda Barton Carlow, died Sept. 13. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
CONNER, James W., 82, of Goose Creek died Sept. 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CRABTREE, Beverly, 76, of Goose Creek died Sept. 1. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
DIECKMANN, Janet M., 77, of Summerville, a homemaker, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
DURRETT, Kibler M., 89, of Goose Creek, a Navy veteran, retired master sergeant with the Air Force, Naval Weapons Shipyard retiree, carpenter and widower of Janet Graham Durrett, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
ELHOFF, Christopher, 51, of Goose Creek, husband of Patricia Elhoff, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
GILLIKIN, Robert, 81, of Goose Creek died Sept. 18. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LAIL, John Francis, 63, of St. Stephen, a former log scaler with Georgia Pacific, died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
LOPEZ, Lucille Harvey, 91, of Moncks Corner, widow of Morell F. Lopez, died Sept. 19. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
RICKER, Herbert Charles, 65, of Moncks Corner, a retired electrician with The Citadel, died Sept. 15. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SMITH, Charles E., 73, of Ladson, an owner of Adams Electric Service and husband of Wanda Smith, died Sept. 7. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SUMPTER-MCMILLON, Mary Ann, 50, of Moncks Corner, a production associate with Robert Bosch LLC, counselor with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and wife of Terry L. McMillon, died Sept. 14. Arrangements by Glover’s Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
TURNER, Emory, 71, of Moncks Corner, a painter and husband of Trudy Soderberg Turner, died Sept. 12. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.