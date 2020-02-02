GOWDER, Donald Grant, 71, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, retired high voltage technician with Alcoa and husband of Mary Anne Gibson Gowder, died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HAMER, Julia Nell, 72, of Hanahan, a public school crossing guard and wife of Joseph H. Hamer Jr., died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
HUTZLER, Betty Jean, 79, of Bonneau died Jan. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
LEGG, Jimmy Jack, 76, of Goose Creek, a Navy retiree, government and civil service employee and husband of Donna Goodwin Legg, died Jan. 28. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
LINDSEY-ENSOR, Lillian Carrigg, 83, of Pinopolis, first married to the late James H. Lindsey and widow of William S. Ensor, died Jan. 24. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
MINCEY, James Jr., 77, of Summerville, a retired truck driver and widower of Linda Mincey, died Jan. 24. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
READY, Pete H., 66, of Cross, a retired machinist with Bosch, sales associate with Auto Zone and husband of Mary Gaskins Ready, died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
REEVES, Mercer Emil Jr., 81, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHULTZ-CLARK, Annie Lee, 83, of Cross died Jan. 25. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
SUMMERS, Ollie Jr., 70, of Moncks Corner, a former employee with Alumax and husband of Dorothy G. Summers, died Jan. 26. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
TURNER, Pamela Kay, 76, of Goose Creek, a homemaker, died Jan. 29. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
VELAZQUEZ, Simon, 85, of Hanahan, died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WASHINGTON, Henry, 83, of Jamestown, first married to the late Julie Phyall Washington and widower of Earline Washington, died Jan. 27. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.