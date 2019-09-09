ALKIRE, Richard, 81, of Ladson died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
ALVAREZ, Samantha J., 49, of Goose Creek, a teacher with Daniel Island Academy, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
BAKER, Ursula Adlena, 96, of Hanahan, a homemaker, first married to the late John L. Owens Jr. and widow of Randolph Baker, died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BASH, Loretha, 58, of Moncks Corner, widow of Michael Bash, died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
BASS, Gertrude Elizabeth, 93, of Summerville, an owner and manager of Bass Mobile Home Moving and wife of John W. Bass, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BLANTON, Addie Prevatte, 90, of Hanahan died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
BLEW, Paulette S., 77, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and civil service employee, died Sept. 3. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
CHUBB-TAMSBERG, Cynthia, 61, of Goose Creek, an employee with Chubb Electric Services and wife of Fred Tamsberg, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
DINGLE, Carmen Elaine, 61, of St. Stephen, a retired custodian with the Berkeley County School District and wife of Jerome Dingle, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
GEIGER, Joan Willette Grooms, 61, of Ladson, an owner of Lowcountry Transcription and wife of Richard Geiger, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
GIBSON, Charlene Holton, 71, of Ladson, owner of Miss Charlene’s Child Care and wife of James A. Gibson, died Sept. 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HARRELL, James McLeod, 90, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force retiree, retired substation maintenance senior store specialist with Santee Cooper and husband of Anne Blankenship Harrell, died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HICKS, Sheryl, 67, of Goose Creek, a former telephone operator, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
HOWARD, Elizabeth Duncan, 81, of Moncks Corner, a former secretary with Hughes Motors and wife of Paul L. Howard, died Sept. 3. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
KUNKLE, Olive Kathryn Hill, 102, of Cross, widow of Floyd T. Kunkle, died Sept. 4. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
LOCKE, Roswell T., 61, of Goose Creek, a retired master sergeant with the Air Force, administrative specialist and husband of Ana c. Locke, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MARTIN, Wilma Rakoske, 90, of Pineville, widow of Thomas M. Martin, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
MULLINAX, Tina Crawford, 75, of Moncks Corner, a former beautician and wife of Cotie M. Mullinax, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
MURRAY, Linda Kay Nix, 72, of Cordesville, a former insurance agent and employee of Reliable Electric, died Sept. 1. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
PACE, William, 66, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
PARRISH, Richard Franklin, 72, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran, air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration and husband of Barbara Porter Parrish, died Aug. 27. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
TAYLOR, Tonia Aiken, 55, of Moncks Corner, a pastor with Heart to Heart International Ministries, town councilwoman and wife of Jerome A. Taylor, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services’ Moncks Corner Chapel.
VERCH, Gene F. Jr., 56, of Goose Creek, a facilities manager and husband of Melissa Grover Verch, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WALKER, Albertha, 90, of Summerville died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
WHITEN, John Lewis, 82, of Holly Hill, an Air Force master sergeant, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
WILLIAMS, James Russell III, 76, of Moncks Corner, owner and operator of Williams Farm Supply and husband of Sandra Smith Williams, died Aug. 31. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Mary E., 70, of Moncks Corner, a business accountant with MUSC, died Sept. 8. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
WINKLEPLECK, Tammy, 56, of Goose Creek, a medical billing and coding agent, died Aug. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
WINNINGHAM, Clarence George, 75, of Hanahan, a Navy veteran, Naval Weapons Station Public Works retiree and husband of Cora Winningham, died Aug. 29. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.