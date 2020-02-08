BOSTER, Norman B., 92, of Summerville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COBBS, Birdie Ann, 60, of Ladson died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
CORBIN, Brantley B. Jr., 87, of Pinopolis, a retired transmission supervisor with Santee Cooper and husband of Bonnie Norton Corbin, died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
COWART, Barbra Jane, 68, of Goose Creek, a special education teacher and wife of Glenn Cowart, died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
DIAMOND, Charles Robert, 79, of Charleston died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
DOYLE, Thaddeus Richard, 90, of Moncks Corner, an employee of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Authority, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Scott’s Mortuary.
FEMRITE, Joyce Ann, 73, of Ladson died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HAGAN, Florabelle Woodward, 72, of Ravenel, wife of Tommy Hagan, died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KEFFER, Adele Chodkowski, 92, of Moncks Corner, a homemaker and widow of Jacob P. Keffer, died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
McLEOD, Michael, 69, of Goose Creek died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MUNDY, Adam Troy, 55, of Summerville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
NAPIER, Ralph Daniel, 82, of Ladson, a retired Air Force master sergeant, former management engineer with the Civil Service and husband of Ruth Ann Wooten Napier, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
POU, David Jermaine, 37, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
PRIOLEAU, Martha, 69, of St. Stephen died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
REIMER, Shirley Jean, 83, of Goose Creek, wife of John D. Reimer Jr., died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
ROBINSON, Willie James Jr., 66, of St. Stephen, a retired employee of Berkeley Dorchester Economic Development, died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
SMITH, Rashod, 38, of Moncks Corner died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
SORIANO, Eduardo T., 73, of Goose Creek, a maintenance worker and husband of Arsenia Orduna Soriano, died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SWANEY, Joel N., 62, of North Charleston, an auto-parts specialist, died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
TENNES, Paul L., 85, of Goose Creek, a Navy Reserve veteran, Westvaco retiree and husband of Esther Floyd Tennes, died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
TURNER, Charles Levoit, 70, of St. Stephen died Jan. 30. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Fritz Edgar Jr., 70, of Moncks Corner, a Marine Corps veteran, engineering supervisor with DuPont and husband of Gail Welch Williams, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
WILLIAMS, Theodore Richard, 69, of Huger, a retired employee of Williams Construction, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Yvonne Benbow, 59, of Hanahan, a supervisor with Quality Suites Hotel, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WILSON, Reginald, 37, of Ladson, husband of Tiawanna Wright-Wilson, died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
WINGFIELD, Walter W. Jr., 81, of Goose Creek, a retired Navy fire control technician, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
WOLFE, Robert Lee Jr., 72, of Cordesville, a Marine Corps veteran and former salesman with Radio Shack, died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
