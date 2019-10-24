Berkeley County
CABRERA, Adalynn Grace, infant daughter of Andres Cabrera and Katlyn Leckie, of Ladson, died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GARDNER, Rebecca P., 92, of Pineville, widow of Ellis Gardner, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Gether’s Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GIBSON, Evelyn Sobolak, 84, of Moncks Corner, a retired executive assistant with Home Telephone Co., died Oct. 17. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
GRIMSLEY, Eva Baker, 83, of Goose Creek, a homemaker and widow of William H. Grimsley, died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
HALL, Samuel, 77, of Pineville, a Georgia Pacific retiree and husband of Marie Hall, died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Henryhand’s St. Stephen Chapel.
HEIN, Sylvia Ann, 81, of Summerville died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MacDONALD, Robert Duane, 85, of Goose Creek, husband of Jane MacDonald, died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MAYER, Margaret, 103, of Summerville died Oct. 21. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MURPHY, Elinor Murray, 92, of Cordesville, a homemaker and widow of Melvin J. Murphy, died Oct. 22. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
PARKER, Douglas, 77, of Summerville, husband of Nancy Parker, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
SHUFORD, Rosemary C., 86, of Goose Creek, a former teacher, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
TALLON, Harry Leroy, 66, of Hanahan, husband of Patty Townsend, died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
TAYLOR, Dianne Wright, 75, of Macedonia, widow of S. Tommy Taylor Jr., died Oct. 20. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.