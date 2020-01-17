BROWN, Joseph Allen, 86, of Moncks Corner, an Air Force veteran, Charleston Naval Supply Center retiree and husband of Emily Jenkins Brown, died Jan. 15. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
CAINES, Harrell B., 80, of Goose Creek, a retired electronics engineer with Westvaco, died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CLARK, David Leroy Roney, 34, of Summerville, a Navy veteran, assistant department head with Detyens Shipyard and husband of Analyn Amor Concuera Clark, died Jan. 13. Arrangements by Dial-Murray FUneral HOme of Moncks Corner.
FLEMING, John Thomas, 45, of Goose Creek died Jan. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HINSON, Essie Mae, 86, of Moncks Corner, widow of James W. Hinson, died Jan. 12. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
SIGLER, Thomas Christopher, 71, of Huger, an Army veteran and husband of Judy Carter Sigler, died Jan. 13. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Mount Pleasant Chapel.
STOWE, Donald Conrad, 82, of Ladson, a retired Air Force master sergeant and husband of Donna Maria Rice-Stowe, died Jan. 12. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
TILLMAN, Wayne Edward, 85, of Ladson, husband of Venita Tillman, died Jan. 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
TIPTON, Janice Ann, 77, of Summerville, a school teacher and wife of Robert L. Tipton, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TRENT, Ruth Powell Starnes, 75, of Ladson, a South Carolina Federal Credit Union retiree, first married to the late Raleigh G. Starnes and wife of Robert Trent, died Jan. 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
UNDERWOOD, Edwina Catherine, 84, of Goose Creek died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WADE, Norman Lester, 57, of Ladson died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home of Goose Creek.
WELLS, Louise Rita, 77, of Goose Creek, a homemaker, employee of Sam’s Club and widow of Allen L. Wells, died Jan. 15. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
WHITSON, Kari Ann, 41, of Moncks Corner died Jan. 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
YOUNG, Marshall Allen, 66, of Goose Creek, a pastor with Tall Pines Baptist Church and husband of Joan A. Young, died Jan. 11. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.