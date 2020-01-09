Updated through Jan. 9
BARNETT, Diane Cooper, 71, of Moncks Corner, a retired insurance and billing clerk with Hope Clinic and widow of Stewart L. Barnett, died Jan. 6. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
DENNIS, Donna Hale, 60, of Goose Creek, wife of David Dennis, died Jan. 7. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
ENCISO, Roque Hebron, 81, of Goose Creek, a retired Navy chief petty officer and husband of Francia Enciso, died Jan. 7. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
FRYE, Timothy Douglas, 66, of St. Stephen, a retired production worker with C.R. Bard and husband of Karen Myers Frye, died Jan. 5. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
GLADDEN, Howard, 78, of Goose Creek, husband Jo Ann Gladden, died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
LANG, Sherrill Ann, 75, of Goose Creek died Jan. 2. Arrangements by Simplcity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McKELVEY, Darius, 20, of Goose Creek died Dec. 31. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
MODICA, Frank Anthony, 87, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, retired assistant superintendent for instruction with the Berkeley County Department of Education and husband of Nancy Wells Modica, died Jan. 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
OLMSTEAD, William Howard, 71, of Bonneau Beach, a Navy veteran, retired maintenance mechanic with Star Foods and River Valley Restaurants, died Jan. 8. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
POWELL, William Stewart Jr., 79, of St. Stephen, former owner of Powell’s Foodland and widower of Roberta Orvin Powell, died Jan. 6. Arrangements by Russell Funeral Chapel of Moncks Corner.
REYNOLDS, Stacey Marie, 43, of Goose Creek, wife of Jonathan Reynolds, died Jan. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
