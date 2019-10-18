BENSON, James David, 77, of Summerville, husband of Janet Benson, died Oct. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CLARK, Otha Adolph, 87, of Goose Creek, an Air Force veteran and a supervisor, died Wednesday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
JAMISON, Amy C., 44, of Goose Creek, a lab analyst and wife of Cheryl A. Jones, died Oct. 12. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
LEWIS, Meshel Tumbleston, 48, of Summerville, a homemaker and wife of Christopher Lewis, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
LEWIS, George Norman Jr., 62, of Ladson, husband of Patricia Lewis, died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McARDLE, Antoinette Kay, 41, of Goose Creek died Oct. 8. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
MORRIS, R.W. Dail, 85, of St. Stephen died Wednesday. Arrangements by Carolina Funeral Home of Scranton.
SEVER, Floyd Joseph, 75, of Moncks Corner, an Army veteran, civil servant and husband of Gertrude Sever, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of North Charleston.
SMALL, Anthony John, 77, of Huger died Oct. 13. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
PARKER, Theresa Mary, 68, of Goose Creek, wife of Michael Parker, died Oct. 14. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
POE, Jeremy Wayne, 32, of Goose Creek died Oct. 14. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
TUTTLE, Robert Steven, 67, of Summerville died Oct. 15. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
Local death notices run free of charge. For information about publishing a full obituary, contact your local funeral home.