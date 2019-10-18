Moncks Corner, SC (29461)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 70F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Scattered thunderstorms late. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.