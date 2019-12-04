Update: The railroad crossing on Mallard Rd. is now closed.
Norfolk Southern (NS) will be conducting several road closures beginning Monday. Each railroad crossing will be closed for approximately 1-3 hours for crews to safely offload new rails.
According to a news release from Dorchester County, crews will begin at Industrial Drive, near the Town of Summerville, and work westbound to Coburn Town Road in Ridgeville. The roads/crossings scheduled for temporary closures near Summerville include Industrial Drive, Mellichamp Road, and Pete Ewers Drive. Near the Jedburg community: Mallard Road and Orangeburg Road. In Ridgeville: Campbell Thicket Road, Coburn Town Road, and Private Crossing.
Each rail crossing will be temporarily closed, and all traffic detoured while the work is ongoing. Technicians will advise Dorchester County as crossings are closed and reopened. The information will be updated on the Dorchester County website, DorchesterCountySC.gov, as information on closures is provided.
All work is planned between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will continue daily until each of the below crossings has been completed. Residents are asked to keep in mind that railroad maintenance is not something that is “scheduled." Crews must be given track time by their dispatchers to do the maintenance work. Weather delays and equipment problems are also factored in with this type of work.
Crews will be unloading new rails in preparation for complete rail and crossing replacements in early 2020.