Windy and severe weather expected Thursday

Those across the area should be prepared for potentially severe weather from late afternoon into the evening on Thursday. The National Weather Service in Charleston said the system is already causing problems in other parts of the country as it moves towards South Carolina.
“This storm system is so intense of a system, that even right now, there are warnings out there in Northern Georgia and some pretty intense storms back into Alabama,” said Michael Emlaw, a senior Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “We are certainly going to have a threat for severe weather.”
The system is currently churning up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean which is why forecasters believe it probably will not lose much intensity when it arrives.
“The biggest concern is the strong damaging wind.” Emlaw said. “Anytime you get those thunderstorms that mix up the atmosphere a little bit you can bring down those stronger winds to the surface and that is what we are expecting.”
The National Weather Service said there is also a tornado threat with the system.