‘When We Fight, We Win,’ Goose Creek NAACP members ready to vote, be counted in 2020

This year’s Goose Creek NAACP Annual Freedom Fund and Awards Banquet took place on Saturday at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston. The theme for this year’s banquet was, “When We Fight, We Win.”
NAACP leaders said the theme brings attention to the hard-fought victories that helped people of color overcome, but more importantly, highlighted what the fight looks like as the nation moves into 2020. Guests were encouraged to vote and a representative from the U.S. Census Bureau spoke about the importance of fair representation.
State Rep. JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, offered greetings to the guests. As the father of a newborn daughter, Moore said he’s been reflecting on all that has been happening in his district, state, and country. He spoke about injustices that have happened, including his own sister being murdered by a white supremacist at Mother Emanuel AME in Charleston.
“Ya’ll might be thinking that I am worried, downtrodden, and afraid for my daughter but I am not,” Moore said.
He chose to name his daughter after his great grandmother, Mariah, who was born in the 1890s. Her ancestors had been enslaved and yet, Mariah believed in “limitless optimism.”
“All of us should live with limitless optimism,” Moore said.
The keynote speaker for the event was Bakari Sellers, an attorney, CNN political analyst and former South Carolina legislator.
Sellers praised Goose Creek and Charleston NAACP members for their efforts to further equality and justice for all people. He spoke about his father, South Carolina native Cleveland Sellers, and other local and regional civil rights leaders. He said these heroes do not stand alone in their efforts.
“There are countless men, women and even children who marched, fought, cried, bled and died, whose names were never written down,” Sellers said. “We’re here tonight because they are remembered in us. We stand on hallowed ground and the blood they shed pumps in our beating hearts and runs in our veins.”
Sellers commented on how one out of every 15 black men are incarcerated compared to one out of every 106 white men. He said homicide is the leading cause of death for young black men.
“We know that not only is that unacceptable, it is wrong,” Sellers said. “For each of us in here, it is only by the grace of God that we did not become one of those statistics.”
Sellers said present day in America is not a political struggle, but rather a moral struggle that requires a moral revolution.
“I firmly believe we can become an unstoppable force set on destroying intolerable injustices,” Sellers said. “I have hope. Hope is built into our story.”
The 2019 Goose Creek NAACP Community Awards recipients are Bishop Johnie Johnson, Antoine Lamont Joshua, and Dr. Glenda Levine.
Sharina Haynes received the president’s award. Haynes is Chairperson of the Goose Creek NAACP Education Committee. Her mother, Andrea Glover Haynes Matthews, was the first president of the Goose Creek Chapter of the NAACP.
The NAACP opened its first branches in South Carolina in Columbia and Charleston in 1917. By the 1920s other local branches were founded and in 2004, the Goose Creek Branch was chartered. Its mission is to improve the political, educational, social, and economic status of minority groups and to eliminate racial prejudice.
Veronica Dukes serves as president of the Goose Creek NAACP. Officers include Brenda Bines Watson, Arnold Michel, Charles Schuster, LaVone Holbert, and Shirley Blue. To learn more about the Goose Creek NAACP, contact (843) 425-9098.