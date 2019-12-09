U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Jim Hubbard announced USDA has invested $8.1 million in high-speed broadband infrastructure that will create or improve e-Connectivity for more than 3,780 homes in rural South Carolina. This is one of many funding announcements in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.
“Rural America needs robust modern broadband infrastructure to thrive,” Hubbard said. “The critical funding we’ve announced today will be used to improve internet speeds for hospitals, public safety and schools, and it will provide new opportunities for economic growth.”
Home Telecom will use $8.1 million in ReConnect grant funding to deploy 96 miles of fiber-optic cable in unserved areas of Charleston and Berkeley counties in South Carolina. This investment is anticipated to reach 3,780 rural households, 23 farms, 19 businesses, 19 educational facilities and eight fire stations.