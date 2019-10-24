As a young submariner, Martin Sessler didn’t feel much as the watercraft slipped below the surface of the sea to descend hundreds of feet into darkness.
To demonstrate the impact of depth, Sessler sometimes ran a string from one side of the inner compartment to the other and pulled it tight prior to submersion. As the submarine sunk into an abyss, the string would begin to sag until finally it hung loosely because water pressure had caused the hull to compress.
As a missile technician in the U.S. Navy, Sessler served aboard two World War II submarines before he was assigned to nuclear power missile carriers. He devoted 22 years of his life to active duty in the Navy and to this day he is still in awe of the technology that equips Navy boats; their mechanics and intricacies.
“If I was starting all over, I’d do it again,” Sessler said.
Like many in his generation, Sessler was just a teenager when he joined the U.S. military in 1963. Barely out of high school, Sessler enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was almost immediately assigned to serve on board World War II submarines; the USS Grenadier then the USS Atule. The Grenadier was a tench-class diesel-electric submarine that had a surface speed of 18 knots and a test depth of 400 feet. It was roughly the length of two football fields and carried a crew of about 70 enlisted men but what struck Sessler the most was the vessel’s cramped interior.
“It was so small,” Sessler said. “You could only seat so many men at the dining area at one time, you had to eat in shifts.”
Typically SSBN submariners patrol in a 90-day cycle but when Sessler was aboard the USS Atule, he went on a unique six-month-long cruise around South America. The crew traveled through the Panama Canal and down the Pacific Ocean side of South America, around the tip, and back up the eastern side. He crossed the equator twice and stopped at numerous ports- an eye opening experience for a young man from a rural area in Ohio.
At one point crew members were traveling up a river in Colombia when they were warned not to go topside because the water was too dangerous. Sessler said some men ignored the warnings and headed to the ship’s bridge to look out at the piranhas feeding nearby.
This being his first cruise, Sessler went through several initiations, which often included embarrassing, rowdy behavior, but still Sessler looks back on the memories with fondness. The first time a submariner crossed the equator, he was named a “shellback,” when someone went under an icecap, he became a “bluenose.” Every milestone came with its own form of ceremonial initiation.
“Some of the old initiations have gone by the wayside- there’s no harassment now- but I remember every one of them,” Sessler said.
However, those carefree moments were few and far between because when he wasn’t on watch, Sessler was studying about submarine boats so that he could become qualified. He had to study at least four hours a day every day for months before he was ready to get his dolphins.
“It’s an exhaustive procedure to learn every valve, every system on the submarine,” Sessler said. “(It’s necessary) so that no matter where you are at- if something happens, you’re able to take some corrective action.”
His time aboard the USS Atule reminded him of all the brave soldiers who fought from similar submarines during World War II.
“The World War II men were the heroes of the submarine force,” Sessler said. “They did courageous things.. They had all of these calamities that they lived through but they never told anybody about it; they were very quiet.”
The United States lost 52 submarines during World War II. More than 3,500 soldiers died when their boats went down.
Sessler is a longtime member of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. Charleston Base, the group meets once a month. During every meeting, members toll the bell for all of the World War II boats lost during that month.
After his time on the Atule, Sessler went on to missile carriers including the Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635), USS Henry L. Stimson (SSBN-655), and later he served aboard the USS Canopus (AS-34). Sessler traveled to Scotland, Spain, and throughout the United States. In total, he made 14 patrols on two nuclear-powered, ballistic missile-carrying submarines (SSBNs).
While he appreciated his work, the frequent travel made life difficult for his wife and two children. He and his high school sweetheart, Sharon, were married one year after he joined the U.S. Navy. It seemed like every time he was sent on patrol, some small disaster would take place that Sharon was left to deal with on her own.
“Everything happened when I was on patrol,” Sessler said.
On one patrol, a tornado went through the Sessler’s neighborhood, it didn’t damage their home but it did destroy many nearby homes, including the home of a friend of Sesslers’ who happened to be on the boat.
“He got word that a tornado went through the subdivision and tore his house up so I assume the worst of course,” Sessler said.
At that time, the only way submariners received news from family members was through a familygram; a 15-word message sent only six times during a patrol. When Sessler received his own familygram, he was relieved to learn that his family was safe and their home was not damaged.
“The families don’t get enough credit; we’re the ones who are gone- we get all the credit and the awards and everything- but we couldn’t do it without the families,” Sessler said.
It was because of his family that Sessler decided to retire from the navy after 22 years of service. He was stationed in Charleston and his family loved living in Summerville so instead of transferring again, he chose to stay put and retire in the late 1980s. His daughter now works as a registered nurse at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston and his son served in the U.S. Air Force.
The Submariner’s slogan, ‘Pride Runs Deep,’ truly resonates with Sessler who holds his former submariner’s in the highest regard. After he retired, he joined the local submariner veteran group; United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. Charleston Base. Sessler and fellow veterans visit children who are hospitalized and undergoing treatment for cancer and the group has a scholarship program for dependents of submariners. Participating in the USSVICB allows Sessler to give back to the community and enjoy fellowship with fellow submariners.
“I so appreciate my fellow submariners,” Sessler said. “They were just a super bunch of guys that I worked with, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”