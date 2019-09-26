If you drive past the lot today, you’ll see only freshly cleared land. However, around this time next year, a new free-standing emergency room will be open to serve one of the fastest growing parts of Berkeley County.
Trident Health on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new free-standing emergency room located at 1624 N. Main Street in Summerville. The $10.4 million, 12-bed, 10,800 square foot facility will be located near the entrance to Nexton. Scheduled to open in summer 2020, the Summerville free-standing ER will be open 24-hours a day. In addition to emergency medicine services it will also offer a full lab, radiology, and telemedicine services for stroke and behavioral health.
Wendy Lee, EMS Chief for Berkeley County, said the new facility will allow for faster transport times for delivering critically ill or injured patients to an ER.
“Look at the dirt right beside you, there’s going to be many decisions that are going to be made on this dirt,” Lee said. “There’s going to be many tears of fear, tears of joy and this facility is going to be there to provide that support for this community.”
Sixty-seven percent of the EMS calls Berkeley County responds to are transported to a nearby medical center, Lee said.
“You think about Trident being about 10 minutes away... when you’re in the back of an ambulance, that’s a long way,” Lee said. “This emergency department is going to mean a lot for the citizens and family and friends for Berkeley County residents.
In addition to faster transport time, the free-standing ER will also help keep the counties 13 EMS units available for the next call.
Trident Health President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Gallati said the new free-standing emergency room means quick access to medical care for the families living in the growing communities of Nexton, Carnes Crossroads, and Cane Bay.
Karrie Powell, chief nursing officer for Summerville Medical Center, said she is proud to call the new site home.
“This is a significant milestone for us in Summerville as we continue to provide highly needed access to care in our community,” Powell said. “We want to make sure we are here for our Berkeley County community, Nexton communities and all the surrounding partners. Our goal is to provide more care to our families closer to their homes.”
Dr. Christopher Corbit, MD, is the Medical Director for Summerville Medical Center’s Emergency Department and the new Summerville free-standing ER.
“When people experience a medical emergency, they want care that is accessible and provided by experienced physicians,” Corbit said. “The physicians who will provide care at our new free-standing ER in Summerville will all be board-certified in emergency medicine and all of our nurses will be experienced in emergency care.”
In 2018 more than 176,000 patients received emergency care at a Trident Health ER. Last year more emergency care was provided at a Trident Health ER and more pediatric emergency care was provided at Summerville Medical Center than at any other healthcare provider in the Lowcountry.
Trident Health includes two acute care hospitals - Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center – and two FSERs - Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency - and two urgent care centers – CareNow Urgent Care N. Charleston and CareNow Urgent Care Goose Creek.