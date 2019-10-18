Banks Construction will perform traffic controls on Jedburg Road as well as Old Dairy Road and Dropoff Drive to support tree clearing activities. The work area for Jedburg road will be located on the Jedburg overpass near the intersections at the I-26 ramps.
The work area for Old Dairy Road will be near Jedburg Road and Old Dairy Road. The work area for Dropoff Drive will be the duration of Dropoff Drive. The flagging operation for Jedburg Road will be in place from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Oct. 25. During this time, the traveling public should expect the traffic signal at the Jedburg Road intersections to be placed in a temporary flashing mode.
The flagging operations for Old Dairy Road and Drop Off Drive will be conducted during working hours.
Drivers are encouraged to download and use the SCDOT 511 App for smartphones for traffic information. Drivers traveling near the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. Drivers are also asked to notice and comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information. Please note that all road work is dependent on the weather.