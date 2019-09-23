The Town of Moncks Corner will be starting a new Stormwater Management Program later this year, citing a need to protect residents and property from the damaging effects of heavy rains. All single family houses will soon pay $36.00 per year into the utility.
“Safety and security are our top priorities,” Mayor Michael Lockliear said. “These storms are going to keep coming, and we need to make sure the water gets off our roads and our property quickly to prevent accidents and damage.”
According to Doug Polen, community development director for the Town of Moncks Corner, the purpose of a Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) is twofold – managing water quantity and water quality. Polen said water quantity is easy to see – after significant rainfall some ditches fill with water and it can take weeks for the California Branch to return to a normal level. The SWMP will guide Town crews to know which ditches, culverts, and other parts of the system need to be cleaned out, enlarged, or otherwise worked on. The Town intends to hire a new crew whose only job will be stormwater maintenance.
Concerning water quality; as water flows into ditches and drainage ponds, it carries oils and particulates, and can also cause erosion, Polen said. Regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and South Carolina DHEC cover stormwater quality, and the Town must ensure that those regulations are met. For this purpose, the Town’s building and codes enforcement crew have all become Certified Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Inspectors, or CEPSCI certified.
In order to fund the Stormwater Management Program, the Town is creating a stormwater utility. Stormwater utilities are nothing new, but it is new to Moncks Corner. Goose Creek, Hanahan, and unincorporated Berkeley County formed a joint utility in 2015, and most coastal communities from Charleston to Myrtle Beach have similar programs. The Moncks Corner utility is based on Berkeley County’s, using the amount of impervious surface on a property to determine the fee associated with the lot. Impervious surface is anything – asphalt, concrete, buildings – that prevents water from being absorbed directly into the ground. Undeveloped lots pay nothing into the utility, while the fees for developed lots depend on the use and impervious coverage.
In Moncks Corner, as in the Berkeley County utility covering Hanahan and Goose Creek, all single family houses pay $36.00 per year into the utility. If a lot has two or more separate houses on it, that lot would pay $36 per house.
The costs associated with non-residential property, including multi-family residential, office, commercial, institutional, and industrial property, is based on impervious surface coverage in terms of ERU’s – Equivalent Residential Units. The fee on a 10,000 square-foot lot would be $162.
Utility fees will be included in Berkeley County tax bills later this year. Town staff members will soon mail out letters to all non-residential property owners to inform them of their exact utility bill. To learn more about the stormwater management program, visit the town’s website, monckscornersc.gov/stormwater-management. Or contact Polen at 843-719-7913 or doug.polen@monckscornersc.gov.