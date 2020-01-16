Town Administrator Colin Martin Announces Retirement

Summerville Town Administrator Colin Martin will retire from his duties with the town in April.
Martin formally announced his retirement to Town Council in a resignation letter on Jan. 9. His contract was originally up last year but council voted to extend the contract through the 2019 election and into the start of the 2020 fiscal year. He has served as Town Administrator since April 2016.
“I’ve very much enjoyed my time in Summerville working with dedicated town council members and an outstanding staff of professionals,” Martin said. “I’m excited about the progress we’ve made over the last few years and the plans we’ve developed to enhance the quality of life for people who live and visit Summerville for years to come.”
Notable accomplishments during Martin’s tenure include development and implementation of a strategic plan, the passage of a Unified Development Ordinance, the enhanced redevelopment of the town’s civic center and the town square, streamlining government business on line, and expansion of recreational facilities and programs.
Following his retirement as a Navy Captain in 1997, Martin served as Dorchester County Administrator and as Executive Director of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation. He and his wife plan to remain active in the Summerville community. Martin said, “I am looking forward to finding new ways to serve this beautiful and vibrant town.”
Council held a special called council meeting on Wednesday where they discussed the personnel matter related to the Town Administrator position. Council voted unanimously to post the job on the town’s website for prospective applicants for one week beginning Friday.