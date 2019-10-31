The Dorchester County Historical Society will conduct tours of the Koger House in St. George Nov. 9-10.
The Koger House is believed to have been built in 1786 by David Campbell. The house had a long and storied history. Former owners of the house include state representatives, senators, military officers and judges. Guests of the house include Bishop Francis Asbury and Revolutionary War Gen. Marquis de Lafayette.
The Kogers bought the house in 1802 and converted it into an inn and a stagecoach stop.
The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The house was donated to the Dorchester Historical Society in 2003.
The house will be open to the public on November 9th and 10th as part of the “Education and Living History Days.” The traveling Hunley exhibit will also be on display and food will be available for purchase as well.