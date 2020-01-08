January 3rd, 2020 marks the 2nd anniversary of Snowstorm Grayson blanketing Summerville, Moncks Corner and Goose Creek in over 6-inches of snow and ice.
Both Berkeley and Dorchester county issued curfews for their residents that lasted from 8 p.m. on January 2nd to 7:30 p.m. on January 3rd.
Deep snow made travelling on roads extremely difficult or impossible. Many of the main roads and bridges were closed because of the icy conditions.
Emergency crews responded to minor crashes and slide offs on the road. Warming shelters were open for several days for those who may be exposed to the elements during the storm. There were no major injuries or deaths reported as a direct result of the storm.
South Carolina Electric and Gas reported 3,700 outages as a result of the storm. Many of the major outages were fixed quickly.
The was not the first time the Lowcountry experienced a large scale winter storm, on February 10, 1973 the “Storm of the Century” hit South Carolina. The storm blanketed the state with snow and ice, with Charleston and Beaufort being the most affected be the ice.
Highways became impassable and most of the area’s residents lost power and were forced to remain indoors in the dark.
The area experienced a white Christmas in 1989 when a snowstorm hit the southeast from Decemeber 22-24 covering the region in snow. One of the highest snowfall levels recorded was in the North Carolina town of Wilmington which recorded 15 inches of snow. The amount of snowfall recorded at the Charleston Airport was 8 inches and the temperature high for the duration of the storm was 20 degrees.