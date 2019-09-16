218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade recognizes leadership changes with double ceremony

The 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), South Carolina National Guard, held changes of responsibility and command ceremonies at the Charleston Readiness Center, Sept. 14, 2019, to recognize Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) leadership changes.
U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Tommy J. Chambers, 218th HHC outgoing first sergeant, passed the traditional noncommissioned officer sword to U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Cleveland B. Lewis, 218th HHC incoming first sergeant, during the change of responsibility ceremony.
The passing of the sword signified the relinquishing of the responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the incoming first sergeant. U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. John T. Gray, 218th MEB area operations sergeant major, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert Cody, senior platoon sergeant, presided over the ceremony.
Chambers assumed the HHC first sergeant position in December 2016 and simultaneously served as the operations noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) during the Command and Control CBRN Response Element – Bravo (C2CRE-B) mission.
He completed his first sergeant position after returning from the Resolute Castle 2018 deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, where he served as the operations NCOIC.
“Serving as the first sergeant was a great experience, the best job I’ve ever had in the National Guard,” said Chambers. “I would love the opportunity to do it again.”
Lewis, who has 32 years of service in the National Guard, recently held the position of the 218th MEB C2CRE-B equipment manager and served as acting first sergeant while Chambers was deployed for RC18.
“It is an honor to be chosen as first sergeant of HHC, 218th MEB,” said Lewis. “I hope to walk in the footsteps of the other great NCOs before me.”
The HHC, 218th MEB change of command ceremony was hosted after the change of responsibility. U.S. Army Capt. Richard F. Hallett, 218th HHC outgoing commander, relinquished command to U.S. Army Capt. Thaddeus J. Coe, Jr., 218th HHC incoming commander. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Barry, 218th MEB current operations officer, presided over the ceremony.
Hallett assumed command in July 2016 after serving as a 218th MEB liaison officer and brigade battle captain. He also served as the company commander of the 178th Headquarters Support Company, 178th Engineer Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, 2012-2013. Hallett deployed to Afghanistan with the 1222nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 178th Engineer Battalion in 2010. He commissioned with The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 2008, earning a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in Social Studies.
“It is truly been an honor and privilege to have served with some of the best Soldiers I have ever served with,” said Hallett. “I owe all my success to them.”
Hallett will continue to serve the 218th MEB as the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion rear detachment area operations officer.
Coe will serve as the 218th MEB, HHC commander while also serving as the executive officer for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. He previously served as the HHC, 218th MEB assistant operations officer.
Coe began his career with the 132nd Military Police (MP) Company as an enlisted Soldier. He then enrolled as a cadet at South Carolina State University (SCSU) where he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Coe earned his commission in May 2012 with the SCSU ROTC program. Coe served as a platoon leader for the 133rd MP Company and the 131st MP Company before deploying to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2017, where he served as the executive officer for the joint task force.
“My intent for HHC, 218th MEB is to continue its legacy, uphold its tradition to the standards, and perform my duties to the best of my abilities,” said Coe. “This opportunity is an honor and a privilege, allows me to continue my growth, and to transition into future assignments.”