If Josh Swindle could pause a particular moment, just to soak it in, it would be the moment when the sun begins to rise over a fairway spilling the fresh light of a new day onto well-manicured paths winding through a golf course.
A golfer since the age of 8, Swindle can’t explain why he loves the game so much. All he knows is a golf course feels like home and the sport that was a hobby is now so much more. Swindle, a military veteran, was recently named a PGA HOPE Ambassador after the completion of a specialized training program during the Inaugural PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week in October.
“PGA HOPE has just changed my life, it’s given me that grasp to hold onto something greater,” Swindle said.
He was one of 20 veterans to participate in a four-day program for advanced golf instruction and wellness training. The event took place at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), is a national program that introduces golf to military veterans to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program helps veterans assimilate back into their communities through the social interaction the game of golf provides, and is offered at no cost to veterans.
Led by PGA Professionals, there are more than 90 PGA HOPE programs, helping approximately 2,500 veterans annually.
Swindle, 37, joined the U.S National Guard at the age of 17. Due to his age, his mother had to sign the paperwork for him. Swindle was full of patriotism and said in his youth he wanted nothing more than to serve his country. Swindle said at first he was a bit “gung ho,” but in two year’s time he discovered that the infantry perhaps wasn’t where he should be. Instead he hoped for a job that would let him save lives.
He left the military and joined his local fire department.
A life-changing injury in 2005 took away his mobility and his role as a first-responder able to save lives and protect others.
“After I got hurt, I got lost… everything about me was lost,” Swindle said.
Not having control of his legs was devastating but in addition, Swindle missed the structure and routine of his work. He didn’t know what to do or how he could contribute to society.
Swindle began a downward spiral into depression and drug addiction. For 10 years he battled these demons until finally he was able to reach sobriety.
It was then that Swindle rediscovered his love for golf. He wanted to play the game again but didn’t know if it was possible for someone with impaired mobility.
Soon he learned about the Paramobile- a device designed for disabled golfers that lifts them into a standing position, enabling them to play the sport.
Swindle said it was divine intervention that on the day he arrived at The Golf Club At Wescott Plantation, staff members happened to be bringing the newly delivered paramobile into the clubhouse and posting information about the PGA HOPE program next to the paramobile.
“My first time up (in the paramobile), I was hitting at about 150 and 160 yards off the tee — this was after not swinging a club in 11 years,” Swindle said.
Before long he was nominated for the PGA HOPE program and selected to represent the Carolina’s region as an ambassador. Swindle has a renewed sense of purpose now that he can share the story of PGA HOPE with other veterans who are enduring a time of hardship. Veterans are not the only ones influenced by Swindle’s resilient spirit. Many able-bodied golfers have been inspired by the sight of Swindle playing the sport he loves so much.
“When I’m out there and I play this game, I represent PGA HOPE,” Swindle said. “It’s not just for me; when I play this game, it’s to give hope to other people. This program is truly a lifesaver, not just for myself but for other veterans throughout the nation. To be a part of it — to be an ambassador — it is such an honor.”