Summerville Skates back on track after malfunction delayed opening

Only a little bit longer to wait until Summerville’s first outdoor ice skating rink is up and running.
Originally scheduled to open Nov. 23, Summerville Skates delayed its opening after an issue with a pump arose on Friday. Organized by Summerville DREAM and funded in part by the Town of Summerville, the temporary ice skating rink is planned to stay open until January.
Steven Doniger, executive director of Summerville DREAM, said on Saturday that the setback “stopped us in our tracks,” but staff members hoped to have the ice rink operating within the next few days. On Sunday a post on the Summerville Skates facebook page said the ice was building up and staff members were adding festive touches to complete the scene.