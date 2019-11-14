For 69 years the family of Cpl. Jackey Dale Blosser did not know his fate when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950 after the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, his family received word that his remains were identified in Hawaii as one of the POWs who were returned to the United States by North Korea after an agreement between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. His remains had been in Hawaii since August 2018.
Connie Posey of Summerville said that she was overwhelmed with emotion after hearing the news. She said that she is ready to travel to her home in West Virginia to celebrate his return with the rest of her family.
Blosser, known to his family as Jack, was born into a large family of 14 children in Parsons, West Virginia, in 1929. He joined the Army in 1948 and was reported missing three months after his 21st birthday.
Blosser was identified using the DNA of his brother and two of his sisters, which were stored away. According to the Military Times there are two types of DNA that can be extracted from remains, mitochondrial and nuclear. DNA matching can often be difficult as nuclear DNA is often difficult to obtain and mitochondrial DNA can often match among several different people.
Posey said that she is excited that her family finally has some closure and said she wishes that her father was still alive so that he could hear the news.
“I just wish my dad was still here to know we found his remains,” Posey said.
It is estimated that of the 55 boxes of remains that were returned by North Korea in 2018 there could be as many as 50-100 servicemen who could be identified by DNA.
As of today there are 7,800 soldiers who are unaccounted for from the Korean War, and nearly 1,100 from the Battle of Chosin Reservoir alone.