The monthly survey of households across the state estimated the number of South Carolinians working moved significantly higher, establishing a new record of 2,297,651.
That is an increase of 6,484 people over June. That is also an increase of 54,179 people over July 2018.
Unemployment estimates decreased to 81,750 people. That is a decrease of 1,750 people since June 2019 and an increase of 5,602 over July 2018.
With that decrease, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate moved lower over the month, from 3.5 percent in June to 3.4 percent in July.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent.
The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased to 2,379,401.
That increase continues an upward trend for the seventh consecutive month. That is an increase of 4,734 people since June.
That is also an increase of 59,781 individuals over July 2018.
The Current Employment Survey of businesses in South Carolina marked an increase of 2,000 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a record high level of 2,179,300.
Industries reporting increases in employment were reported in Manufacturing (+1,900); Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+1,600); Education and Health Services (+1,300); Other Services (+800); Leisure and Hospitality (+300) and Financial Services (+300).
Decreases were noticed in Construction (-1,500); Professional and Business Services (-1,400) and Government (-1,400) industries. Information remained flat.
From July 2018 to July 2019, South Carolina’s economy has added 33,200 seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs.