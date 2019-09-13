SCHP: Man driving west on eastbound I-26 arrested for felony DUI

The suspect believed to have caused a serious crash on Interstate 26 back in June, turned himself in after getting out of the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said 30 year old, Kareen Pinckney from Greer, SC will be charged with two counts of felony DUI, resulting in great bodily injury, following the collision that happened on June 22, in Dorchester County.
SCHP said Pinckney was driving an SUV traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-26 at 3:10 AM when he struck a Lexus sedan that was traveling eastbound. The crash resulted in serious injuries to Pinckney, his passenger and the driver of the Lexus.
Investigators said Pinckney had been hospitalized at MUSC since the crash and turned himself in at the Dorchester County Detention Center on Sept. 13.