Everyone’s favorite jolly, red-suited man will be making a stop at Cypress Gardens next month. It will be his first visit to the park since 2014. Santa took a few years off while the park was closed due to flood damage.
On Dec. 7, Santa will trade in his sleigh for a flat-bottom boat floating in the park’s swamp. He also will greet visitors on the front stage.
The event will also feature craft vendors, food trucks and children’s crafts. Additionally, Santa may not be the only staple holiday face in attendance. The Grinch might even be spotted sneaking around the park.
Come enjoy all the holiday festivities with family and friends—even furry ones. Pets will also have an opportunity to take a photo with Santa. Cost of admission is $10 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $5 for students ages 6-17. Children ages 5 and under are free.
Beautiful Cypress Gardens has been a preferred group and family destination since 1931. Visitors from all over the country come to experience this unique and exciting attraction, which has been highlighted in numerous national magazines.
The park features boat rides on a black water swamp amidst blooming azaleas, camellias and other flowers featured in the gardens, 4.5 miles of walking trails, a butterfly house and aquarium.
Cypress Gardens has also hosted more than 16 major movies including “The Patriot,” “Cold Mountain” and “The Notebook,” along with the television mini-series “North and South.” For more information, visit cypressgardens.info or Halloween in the Swamp on Eventbrite.