Thousands of country music fans packed the Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital campus on Sunday to see chart topping country artist, Lee Brice.
The Sumter, South Carolina native proclaimed the concert a homecoming, and said his parents were among those in the crowd. Brice also welcomed his brother, Lewis, to the stage to sing a couple of songs.
The free event celebrated the anticipated opening of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 4. Fans from across the region snapped up 10,000 wristbands in six days to “sell out” the event.