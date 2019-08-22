Country Music Super Star Lee Brice will headline a parking lot party on Sept. 22 to celebrate Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, Berkeley County’s first hospital in 45 years.
The 50-bed, $120 million hospital near Carnes Crossroads, is inviting community members to attend the opening celebration which features exclusive tours, food trucks, kids’ activities and live music.
Brice, a native of Sumter, S.C. who attended Clemson University on a football scholarship, is a frequent favorite on country radio and music charts. Four of his singles have charted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," and "I Don't Dance.”
The parking lot party is devoted to celebrating locals, with bands and choirs from nearby high schools performing, followed by the two top vote getters of the Roper St. Francis “Battle of the Bands” contest on social media. The Yacht Club will serve up smooth-sailing rock from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s while Warrick McZeke -- Brice’s former college roommate at Clemson -- will deliver his unique take on country music.
Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital opens to patients on Oct.4. It will provide comprehensive healthcare services, including a 24-hour emergency department, cancer care, cardiology, endocrinology, obstetrics, orthopedics, surgery and diagnostic imaging.
The Medical Office Building on the Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital campus already is open at 300 Callen Blvd. in Summerville at Carnes Crossroads, where Highway 17A and 176 intersect.
Lorraine Lutton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said the healthcare system strives to make access to medical care more accessible for residents in Berkeley and Dorchester counties.
“Our strategy in developing our healthcare system revolves around serving residents closest to where they live and work,” Lutton said. “We are honored to open our fourth hospital and make it easier for families in Berkeley and Dorchester counties to access the quality and affordable healthcare that is the backbone of our brand.”
Wristbands will be required to enter the celebration, and those will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Registration is required due to space limitations, with a four-wristband maximum per household. All attendees over the age of two must have a wristband.
Community members can register online at rsfh.com/celebration or call 843-402-2273.
The following is the schedule for the jam-packed day of fun at Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital on Sept. 22:
Parking lots open at 2 p.m.
Gates open at 2:30 p.m.
Welcome at 3 p.m.
Local high school performances at 3:15 p.m.
The Yacht Club at 3:45 p.m.
Warrick McZeke at 4:30 p.m.
Lee Brice at 5:30 p.m.