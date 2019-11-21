South Carolina Department of Transportation Commissioner Robby Robbins on Wednesday provided an update on statewide DOT programs including bridge construction and widening interstates in rural areas. In Summerville however, most people are concerned with the progress of one longstanding project.
“Everyone wants to know about the Berlin G. Myers (Parkway extension) and it seems to be the number one question that I get these days,” Robbins said.
He addressed a room filled with Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce members during the organization’s monthly “Power Hour” information session at Town Hall. Also in attendance were Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn, Mayor-elect Ricky Waring and Russ Cornette, town engineer and director of public works.
Although the final phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway has been ongoing for more than a decade and weighed down by the process of obtaining permits, Robbins said he feels excited about recent momentum after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham met with members of the SCDOT and the Chamber of Commerce in August. Additionally, Robbins said he requested for Christy Hall, secretary of transportation, to engage directly with the Army Corps of Engineers to move the project forward.
According to Robbins, progress on the extension project has accelerated with the help of Hall. He said a public hearing on the project is tentatively scheduled for early 2020.
Robbins highlighted some regional topics including future safety improvements to Highway 61 and the popular idea of extending the Glenn McConnell Parkway.
“We are very receptive to that but that is an 800-pound gorilla at the moment for several reasons,” Robbins said.
Extending the parkway from West Ashley to Summerville where it would reach the Volvo plant would require collaboration among multiple jurisdictions, Robbins said.
Looking at Summerville, Robbins said a frontage road is needed from BJ’s Wholesale to Exit 203.
Another idea, which he referred to as a “pipe dream,” is to add a railroad crossing on South Magnolia Street. That crossing would alleviate traffic on Main Street and give the town the option of closing part of Main Street during special events.
Cornette told the Journal Scene that adding the crossing at Magnolia Street would be a “win-win,” because it would ease traffic and potentially boost commercial development. He said he plans to present the idea to the town council for consideration in early 2020.
Members of the Summerville Bicycle And Pedestrian Advocacy spoke up to ask Robbins about ways to make Summerville more pedestrian-friendly.
Robbins said he recently spoke to S.C. Sen. Sean Bennett about the regional challenge of making municipalities more safe for pedestrians and cyclists.
SCDOT is involved in a statewide research project to see which areas need improvements, he said.
“From my perspective one of the big things that has got to be done is education for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists,” Robbins said. “Everybody needs a refresher course on the rules of the road.”
He advised the advocacy group to set up meetings with SCDOT and the town staff members.
Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn added that the funds are not currently available for many of the needs of pedestrians and cyclists. He said one way to secure funding is to lobby the town to apply for grants.
Robbins also addressed statewide projects to widen interstates, work that comes with a hefty price tag.
“This is the issue that we think is going to dominate the state senate next year from a DOT perspective,” Robbins said. “There’s going to be a lot of discussion about how to pay for these widening (projects),” Robbins said.
He said work is underway near Exit 194 to widen the interstate all the way to Ridgeville but the two projects that lead the way are Interstate 26 from Ridgeville to Sandy Run and Interstate 95 near the Georgia border.
Robbins praised Hall on her work to make the agency more transparent and easier to understand. In particular he pointed to the state agency’s website, scdot.org, where current traffic conditions are posted along with information on DOT finances and road projects.