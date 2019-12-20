The monthly Department of Employment and Workforce survey of households across the state estimated the number of South Carolinians working moved substantially higher, establishing a new record of 2,324,510.
That is a considerable increase of 5,604 people over October 2019 and also a significant increase of 69,390 people over November 2018, according to DEW officials.
The unemployment estimate decreased to 57,891 people, DEW officials said on Friday. That is a decrease of 4,486 people since October 2019 and a decrease of 17,216 over November 2018. With that decrease, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate moved lower over the month, from 2.6 percent in October to a historic low of 2.4 percent in November.
In Berkeley County the labor force decreased very slightly from 103,379 in October to 103,061 in November. At the same time the unemployment rate remained flat at 1.9 percent. Next door in Dorchester County the unemployment rate remained at 1.8 percent during the last month.
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.6 percent in October to 3.5 percent in November.
The state’s estimated labor force (people working plus unemployed people looking for work) increased modestly to 2,382,401. That is an increase of 1,118 people since October 2019. That is an increase of 52,174 individuals over November 2018.
The Current Employment Survey of businesses in South Carolina marked an increase of +3,800 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a record high level of 2,190,300.
Industries reporting increases in employment were Professional and Business Services (+2,000); Leisure and Hospitality (+1,700); Manufacturing (+700); Education and Health Services (+700); Other Services (+300); and Government (+100).
Decreases were noticed in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-1,700) and Financial Activities (-300) industries. The Information industry remained flat.
From November 2018 to November 2019, South Carolina’s economy has added 31,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.
Industries with strong growth were Leisure and Hospitality (+9,600); Manufacturing (+6,700); Government (+5,500); Education and Health Services (+5,100); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+4,000); Other Services (+2,700); and Construction (+1,500). Decreases were seen in Professional and Business Services (-2,500); and Information (-900). Financial Activities remained stagnant over the year.