Polling places are now open through 7 p.m. to vote in the Town of Summerville Municipal Election. The nonpartisan election has been recording-breaking in terms of campaign contributions to the mayoral candidates.
To find your precinct, visit the Dorchester County website.
According to county officials, two precincts have changed. If you previously voted at the Givhans Fire Station you will now vote at the Givhans Alternative School. If you previously voted at the Harleyville Community Center you will now vote at the Odyssey Education Center.
If you do not vote at one of the above locations you will vote at the same polling location as the last election.
If your precinct is at a school, you will still vote at the school. Look for the vote here signs at each campus.
There are new voting machines this year, check out the county’s website to view a video which explains how to use the machines.
Mayoral Candidates
- Bill Hearn
- Ricky Waring
- Fleming Moore
- Brandon King
District 2
- Christine Czarnik – incumbent.
- Terry Jenkins
District 4
- Bill McIntosh – incumbent.
- Glenn Zingarino
District 6
- Bob Jackson – incumbent, running unopposed.
The Commissioners of Public Works is a three-person board that is elected by the public. They manage the town’s water and wastewater systems. One of three seats is up for reelection.
Jordy Tupper – incumbent, running unopposed.
For questions regarding the Town of Summerville Municipal Election, please call The Dorchester County Board of Elections & Voter Registration at (843) 832-0187.
The Election Certification Hearing will be at 1 p.m Thursday, November 7 in Council Chambers, located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building. The public is welcome to attend.
The deadline to register to vote for the November 5 Election was October 6.