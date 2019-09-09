Photos of Dorian Sep 9, 2019 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Buy Now Tommy and Terry McPherson of Pinopolis fill sandbags Monday morning at Whitesville Rural Fire Department's Sunview Station. Jenna-Ley Harrison/Journal Scene Buy Now Nick Yoder, site naturalist at Cypress Gardens, straps down a bee hive onTuesday. Jenna-Ley Harrison/Berkeley Independent Buy Now Buy Now Above, Crews at Cypress Gardens haul boats out of the swamp, ahead of Dorian on Sept. 3. Below, Next door in Dorchester County, a large pine destroy part of the Summerville football stadium. Jenna-Ley Harrison/Berkeley Independent Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles ArticlesHURRICANE DORIAN: Berkeley County, Lowcountry prepare for impactDorian's wrath: Residents, crews continue cleanup after hurricaneMoncks Corner NAACP plans annual breakfastWolves, Stags in Top 10Fallen trees, debris and insuranceBerkeley constable, 92, celebrated for continued service to county, communityHurricane brings brisk business to spirit shopMoncks Corner man released from hospital, arrested in felony DUIUmpire considers litigation after heated kickball encounter with Moncks Corner mayorBerkeley shelters opening Wednesday instead of Tuesday Friends2Follow Online Poll Are you hurricane ready? We are several weeks into the Atlantic Hurricane Season with no immediate threats in the forecast. How ready are you for the next big storm? Find info on the last major hurricane to blow through at http://bit.ly/2y77VTQ. You voted: I've been through big hurricanes before. I've got a plan to ride out the next one. I'm new to the area and feel unprepared, but I plan to prepare soon. I've seen the damage these storms bring and I plan to evacuate. I don't need to prepare because I know local officials will take care of me. Vote View Results Back Latest Tweets by @BerkeleyIND Tweets by BerkeleyIND