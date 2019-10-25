The monthly survey of households across the state estimated the number of South Carolinians working moved substantially higher, establishing a new record of 2,311,479, According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
That number represents an increase of 6,573 people over August 2019 and a significant increase of 60,432 people over September of 2018.
Unemployment estimates decreased to 69,179 people, or 8,130 people since August 2019 and a decrease of 5,900 from the same month a year ago.
“The Department of Employment and Workforce is here for many reasons. One of them is to help employers find employees,” said Dan Ellzey, executive director of the SCDEW. “The number of individuals working in our state is up for the ninth month in a row and unemployment is at a record low.”
Locally, the unemployment rate in Berkeley County was recorded at 1.6 percent, down from 2.7 percent in August and down from 2.9 percent in September 2018. Berekely County also showed a workforce of 103,084 people, down slightly from a month ago (104,335), but up from a year ago (100,391).
Most economists consider unemployment rates below 4-5 percent as full employment, which means companies can find it difficult to find employees. Consequently, the record low jobless rate in Dorchester County has created an apparent vacuum of available workers, a situation with which the state said it can help.
“We know that employers need workers,” Ellzey said. “We can help them find these workers in many ways. One of them is to help them design a customized program aimed at locating, recruiting and referring employees to the employers. In addition, our programs and services provided through the SC Works centers include training for job applicants, hiring events, job fairs specific to a particular business or industry, applicant screening, work skills assessments and more. Our agency is working with businesses and industry associations around the state to address their specific workforce needs. Regardless of how we do it, our goal is to connect jobseekers with the open jobs.”
Statewide, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate moved lower over the month, from 3.2 percent in August to an historic low of 2.9 percent in September.
Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from 3.7 percent in August to 3.5 percent in September.
The Current Employment Survey of businesses in South Carolina marked a decrease of 800 nonfarm payroll jobs over the month to a level of 2,179,300.
Industries reporting increases in employment were Professional and Business Services (+1,400) and Manufacturing (+800). Financial Activities and Government both had increases of (+100).
Industries reporting decreases were Leisure and Hospitality (-1,700); Education and Health Services (-800); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-400); Construction (-200); and Other Services (-100). Information showed no movement.