North Charleston to Host Annual Free MLK Jr. Tribute Concert with Lowcountry Voices on January 18

The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department will sponsor the annual Martin Luther King Jr. tribute concert by the popular and internationally acclaimed Lowcountry Voices at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, The concert, “Hold Fast: I Dream a World,” will take place at St. Matthew Baptist Church, located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston. Admission is free, but an entry ticket is required.
This year’s concert takes its theme from Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Langston Hughes’ poem, “I Dream a World.” Under the dynamic direction of Nathan L. Nelson, Lowcountry Voices will offer a program of gospel songs, spirituals, and anthems to inspire the realization of those dreams.
Lowcountry Voices, known as the choir with the authentic, multi colored kente cloth stoles, is a multicultural and ethnically diverse choir consisting of singers ranging from high school students to senior and seasoned vocalists. The choir is dedicated to performing a standard choral repertoire with special emphasis on African-American music, including Black gospel, jazz, and spirituals. For more information, visit www.lowcountryvoices.com.
Tickets for Hold Fast: I Dream a World are available for pick up from the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office on the second floor of North Charleston City Hall, located at 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406, as well as St. Matthew Baptist Church, located at 2005 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Tickets may also be received via mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Tickets/City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC 29419-9016 by Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Will Call tickets may also be requested by e-mail through January 17 at TicketsLowcountryVoices@aol.com. Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. Unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders 15 minutes prior to concert time.
For more information about this concert or other programs and services offered by the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, call 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org, or visit the Arts & Culture section of the City’s website at www.northcharleston.org.