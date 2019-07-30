NAACP event growing and gaining interest

The Goose Creek NAACP held the 2nd Annual, Andrea Glover-Matthews Memorial Scholarship Luncheon, July 27, at the Naval Weapons Station.
“Events like this help to support scholarships,” said Veronica Dukes, President of the Goose Creek Branch of the NAACP.
The event honors Andrea Glover-Matthews who first formed the Goose Branch of the NAACP back in 2004.
She was inspired to form a branch in the Goose Creek area following a police raid at Stratford High School. She served as branch president for five years. Glover-Matthews passed away in 2011.
Now 15 years later, her love for children and a thirst for education have blossomed into a scholarship event.
“The event is to give back to the community,” said Dukes. “It’s to let the young people know that this branch of the NACCP is here to support them.”
The money raised will go to students from Cane Bay, Stratford and Goose Creek High Schools.
The event, held at the Reagan Center at the Weapons Station, is only in its second year but it’s starting to get some attention and so is the newly formed Goose Creek branch.
“We are moving forward each and every day; we have people that are interested and playing a part,” said Dukes. “Today we have a representative from Boeing so we have large corporations that can be a part of this.”