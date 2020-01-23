For the first time in 14 years, the Town of Moncks Corner has a new solid waste provider.
The town is taking over the service after the current contract with Republic Services ends in late March. The Town’s new trucks will roll out for the first time on March 30. Costs will remain the same for residential and small businesses, with larger businesses able to negotiate a fee with the provider of their choice.
“Republic Services has been a great partner for over a decade, but we felt it was time to bring trash service in-house,” said Mayor Michael Lockliear. “This allows us more flexibility to serve customers with special collection needs or following events such as hurricanes.”
The biggest change expected for residents would be adjustments to their days of service, as collections will run throughout the week. Residents are encouraged to follow the Town of Moncks Corner on Facebook where information will be shared, including the new days of service.
Public Service Director Logan Faulkner said the town will collect trash and debris four days a week; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Bulk pick-up and holiday ‘catch-up’ days will be on Wednesdays.
“Customers will be informed before the changeover takes effect in late March as to which day their trash is scheduled for collection,” Faulkner said.
For larger businesses utilizing dumpsters, the Town’s surcharge on dumpsters will come to an end following the April bill. Historically, the Town negotiated a set fee with Republic for the first trash pick-up every week, with the fee placed on the Moncks Corner Public Service Commission bill. With the end of the Republic contract, businesses are free to negotiate with any waste provider for dumpster service and the Town will no longer be collecting the first pick-up fee, which averaged $18 per month.
The Town will be hiring CDL Drivers to staff and drive the three trucks.
Town council members approved amending the town’s budget to spend $650,000 on the new vehicles. Neighboring Goose Creek and Hanahan also provide city-operated solid waste services.
For further information on the transition to local solid waste service, contact Doug Polen, Town Community Development Director at 843-719-7913.