Moncks Corner Medical Center adds 3D mammography

For women in the Moncks Corner region access to 3D mammography is now easier with the addition of the often life-saving diagnostic technology at Moncks Corner Medical Center.
Board-certified breast surgeon Dr. Autumn Shobe with Breast Surgery Specialists, said 3D mammography makes it easier for doctors to catch breast cancer early.
“Early detection is the key in every cancer, especially breast cancer,” Shobe said. “If the cancer is located only in the breast the 5-year survival rate of women with breast cancer is between 91 – 99 percent.”
The addition of 3D mammography at Moncks Corner Medical Center is part of a $2 million investment in the technology by Trident Health, which includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
“With this investment women will have access to 3D mammography at Moncks Corner, Trident and Summerville Medical Centers,” Shobe said. “We will have a total of five 3D mammography units. It’s a wonderful addition that’ll benefit women in our region.”
In addition to 3D mammography Moncks Corner Medical Center also offers emergency services, labs, x-ray and CT. Moncks Corner Medical Center will host a community meet-and-greet for Dr. Shobe and tours of the Imaging
Department from 6 - 7 p.m. on Jan. 16.
RSVP required. Register by calling 843-797-3463 or online at www.tridoc.co/3DMammoEvent.