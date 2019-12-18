Lowcountry Women’s Specialists welcomes Dr Martha Cohen to their OB/GYN practice. Dr. Cohen is currently scheduling patients in the Carnes Crossroads, Summerville and North Charleston offices where she provides comprehensive OB/GYN services, including routine wellness visits and high-risk pregnancy management.
A native of Macon, Georgia and High Honors Graduate of Macon’s Stratford Academy, Dr. Cohen earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and minor in religion at the University of Georgia, and was selected for the Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities research program in the department of Cellular Biology.
Dr. Cohen earned her Medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine where she was awarded the R. Kirby Godsey and Charles H. Jones Medical Scholarships. She completed a four year Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program at the Medical Center of Central Georgia/Navicent Health where she served as Chief Resident and received the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine Residency Program Award for Excellence in Obstetrics and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Resident Teaching Award. As a resident, Dr. Cohen served in leadership roles with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology District IV.
Dr. Cohen’s research has focused on using the DaVinci Firefly Scope for ureter visualization and prevention of ureteral injury, and on infectious disease transmission in pregnancy. She has presented on serous borderline tumor, endometriosis, corneal ectopic pregnancies, obstetric critical care, and cervical cancer screening, among other topics.
Dr. Cohen enjoys spending time with her husband, J. Slade Edwards, a partner in a Charleston law firm, and her 6 month old son. She enjoys travel, tennis, boating, cooking, fishing with her husband, and everything about the Lowcountry.
Lowcountry Women’s Specialists is a privately-run, independently-owned group of board-certified physicians. Having served the Lowcountry for nearly 30 years, Lowcountry Women’s Specialists welcomes Dr. Cohen as they continue to expand their independently-owned practice to serve the growing population of the Tri-county area.