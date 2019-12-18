The Moncks Corner Town Council and Mayor Michael Lockliear gathered Tuesday to recognize the contributions of the late Dr. Tonia Taylor, who served as a Moncks Corner councilwoman since 2010.
“Dr. Taylor impacted the lives of many,” Lockliear said. “She was highly respected and appreciated for her humanitarian effort, she spent countless hours volunteering, ministering and mentoring to so many. She had a genuine love for people and a compassionate heart for her fellow man.”
Lockliear spoke of his admiration for Taylor during a special presentation to the family of the late councilwoman on Tuesday in the Town Council chambers. Taylor died on Aug. 29 at the age of 55.
She served as co-pastor of Heart to Heart International Ministries where her husband, Bishop Jerome A. Taylor, is the senior pastor. Taylor was also principal of He Arts Christian Academy. In 2009 she was elected the first African American female to Moncks Corner Town Council.
Lockliear said Taylor was known for her bright smile and deep devotion to the town.
“We could always count on her to pray every time we needed her and we needed it a lot,” Lockliear said. “She was a beautiful woman and I am proud to call her my friend and we will miss her greatly.”
Taylor’s husband of 30 years, Jerome, said his wife loved her town, fellow council members, and the mayor and she would often come home from town meetings still brainstorming solutions and ideas to improve the town. He proposed the town consider naming a street or another public site in honor of his wife. He also said he will continue to support the town on behalf of Taylor.
“I’m here as a pastor to keep pushing for the good of the town- whatever I can do to make our city better, I know that’s what she would want,” Jerome said. “We’ve got a lot still to do together.”