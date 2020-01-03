Lockliear and council members sworn in

Michael Locklear was sworn in to serve his second term as mayor of Moncks Corner on Jan. 2 during an inauguration ceremony at the council chambers.
Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem David A. Dennis Jr. was also sworn in. Council members James N. Law Jr. and Chadwick D. Sweatman were sworn in earlier in the day on Thursday.
All of them will serve four-year terms.
John Wayne Varner was sworn in to serve a six-year term as Commissioner of Public Works. Robert E Watson was re-appointed by Lockliear and the town council to serve a four year term as Municipal Judge for the Town of Moncks Corner.
Town Attorney John West administered the Oath of Office.