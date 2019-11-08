Michael Locklier was re-elected to the office of mayor, he ran unopposed. Lockliear received 508 votes, there were 52 write in votes against him.
David Dennis, Jay Law, and Chad Sweatman, who all ran unopposed, were re-elected. Dennis received 453 votes, Law 458 and Sweatman, 444.
John Wayne Varner was elected to Commissioner for Public Works with 557 votes.
Johna Bilton and DeWayne Kitts will have a runoff election Nov. 19 to fill the position on an unexpired term after the death of the Dr. Tonia Aiken-Taylor. The town’s regularly scheduled monthly town meeting is cancelled due to conflicts with the run-off election held on the same day. The next regular monthly meeting is Dec. 17.