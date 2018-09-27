Law enforcement still not confirming Daniel Hiers’ capture

On Sept. 20, a local news station, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation, reported that murder suspect and former Charleston police officer Daniel Hiers was in custody in Shanghai, China.
A week later both the Goose Creek Police department and the US Marshal Service continue to stand by their previous statements released after the report about this capture.
In a statement sent the to the Berkeley Independent the U.S. Marshals Service stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service is and has been aware of information being reported and re-reported in the news and on social media regarding 15 Most Wanted fugitive Dan Hiers. We are fully engaged with our international partners on this matter. This is the only information we will be providing at this time.”
Goose Creek Police say Hiers shot and killed his wife in their Goose Creek home in 2005. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but he has been on the run ever since. Assistant Police Chief, Major John Grainger said nothing has changed with the investigation at this time.
“The Goose Creek Police Department is aware of Internet reports that Dan Hiers, a subject wanted by this agency on an outstanding murder warrant issued in 2005, is in custody overseas. To-date, we have relied upon the expertise of the US Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Hiers. We will continue to rely on the US Marshal’s Service in this regard and defer any questions regarding Hiers’ custody status to them.”
Daniel Hiers worked for the Charleston Police Department but was suspended in 2004 because he was accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Dorchester County.
Marshals said on Nov. 24, 2004, Hiers, was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department for committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 16 and was released on bond.
The U.S. Marshal Service said Hiers was scheduled to surrender on additional charges in Dorchester County on March 15, 2005, but failed to meet his lawyer at the sheriff’s department. When Hiers’ mother looked for him at his house, he could not be found.
The body of Daniel Hiers’ 24-year-old wife, Ludimila, was found in the bedroom of the home. Investigators said she died from a gunshot wound to the head. On March 31, 2005, the Goose Creek Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Hiers in the shooting death.
Since Hiers has become one of the U.S. Marshal Service’s 15 most wanted fugitives.