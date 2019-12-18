Newly-elected Dewayne G. Kitts was sworn into office during an inauguration ceremony Tuesday at the Moncks Corner Town Hall.
Kitts was elected to fill the vacant seat of the late Tonia Aiken-Taylor, who died in August. Kitts is a longtime resident of Moncks Corner and previously served as the town’s recreation director for 35 years.
He also served as public service director for the town and a volunteer baseball coach at Berkeley High School. Kitts has been married to his wife, Cheri, for 40 years. Together they have three children and eight grandchildren.
Following the inauguration ceremony, council members met for their regularly scheduled meeting. Two members of the planning commission were reappointed; Roscoe Haynes and John Joe Salazar. In addition Odis Nole was appointed to fill a vacant seat.