As Hurricane Dorian is projected to bring heavy rain and wind to the Lowcountry as early as Wednesday, Berkeley and Dorchester county leaders and emergency operations staff are making necessary storm preparations this Labor Day weekend.
Both Berkeley and Dorchester counties are operating at OPCON level 1, the highest level meaning the Emergency Operations Center is fully activated.
Governor Henry McMaster has already issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for South Carolina. The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan. It also authorizes local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.
According to Dorchester County, Operating Condition (OPCON) 2 means the county has begun making preparation for possible impacts.
"All public safety, public works and water and sewer crews will begin conducting pre-storm checks and preparations for possible impacts to infrastructure," according to a statement released by county officials.
Dorchester County Council had an emergency meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss the county's preparedness in case the storm made landfall.
Dorchester County Director of Emergency Management Mario Formisano discussed the storm with the council. He said that the current track of the storm has it brushing against the coast but not making landfall much like Hurricane Matthew from 2016. Hurricane Dorian was recently upgraded to a Category 5 storm and is expected to be off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday morning. On Sunday the storm was producing 185 mph winds and was moving west at 7 mph.
Formisano said Dorchester County is doing everything possible to prepare for the storm and all necessary measures are being taken by the county. As of right now there are no shelters open, but shelter will be opened if Governor McMaster orders an evacuation.
Jason L. Ward, Dorchester County administrator, said that the Board of Public Works was working to help prevent as much flooding as possible. The water treatment plants are working to lower their levels to manage the influx of water with the increased rain.
SANDBAGS: Berkeley County has started distribution of sandbags to local fire departments and municipalities. Residents are responsible for filling the bags, and the sand is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Sandbags are currently at the following locations (more to be added):
- City of Goose Creek (Button Hall Rd, Public Works facility)
- City of Hanahan (Maybelline baseball field)
- Town of Moncks Corner (Rescue building)
CITIZEN CALL LINE: Berkeley County opened a citizens’ information line Sunday, September 1. By calling 843-719-4800, residents can get updated information from the County’s Emergency Preparedness Department. Additionally, citizens can report issues the County should be made aware of.
ANIMAL CENTER: Berkeley Animal Center has temporarily stopped accepting animals. The shelter will remain closed until further notice.
CONVENIENCE CENTER: Berkeley County Convenience centers will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2. The County landfill will close at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
As new information comes in, Berkeley County will continue to update the public via the county website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Stay with berkeleyind.com as this story develops.
